$113.46 Million in Sales Expected for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) will post $113.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for BlackLine’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $113.58 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $113.00 million. BlackLine posted sales of $95.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackLine will report full year sales of $423.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $423.40 million to $423.96 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $511.79 million, with estimates ranging from $502.01 million to $519.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BlackLine.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.06 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 23.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BL. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on BlackLine from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackLine presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.67.

Shares of NASDAQ BL opened at $108.96 on Thursday. BlackLine has a one year low of $98.06 and a one year high of $154.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of -66.44 and a beta of 0.83.

In other BlackLine news, insider Therese Tucker sold 61,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total value of $7,315,903.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 156,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,509,301.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total value of $102,942.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,969 shares in the company, valued at $11,922,408.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 309,281 shares of company stock worth $37,487,797. Insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in BlackLine by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 12,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 11,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

