11,799 Shares in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Bought by Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,799 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPLK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Splunk by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,612,153 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,112,624,000 after acquiring an additional 98,749 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Splunk by 20.9% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,867,151 shares of the software company’s stock worth $992,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,701 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,005,663 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $289,539,000 after acquiring an additional 89,839 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 18.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,467,486 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $212,169,000 after purchasing an additional 227,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 34.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,384,042 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $200,285,000 after purchasing an additional 358,205 shares in the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPLK opened at $119.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.60. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.08 and a 12-month high of $185.73.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. The company had revenue of $664.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.52 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 70.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.96) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.02, for a total value of $54,065.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 837 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.02, for a total value of $126,403.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,763,413.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,881 shares of company stock worth $5,018,967 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPLK. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Splunk from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$140.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho cut their target price on Splunk from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Splunk from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Splunk from $170.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.75.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

