$134.77 Million in Sales Expected for Brooks Automation Inc (NASDAQ:AZTA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Brooks Automation Inc (NASDAQ:AZTA) will announce $134.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Brooks Automation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $134.00 million to $135.30 million. Brooks Automation reported sales of $249.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will report full-year sales of $578.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $562.40 million to $589.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $672.50 million, with estimates ranging from $650.00 million to $695.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Brooks Automation.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

AZTA stock opened at $110.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.85 and a beta of 1.74. Brooks Automation has a 12 month low of $65.37 and a 12 month high of $124.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 26.85%.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Azenta, Inc engages in providing �life sciences solutions. The firm also provides a �cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research, and advanced cell therapies for the �pharmaceutical, biotech, academic, and healthcare institutions globally.

Further Reading: Stock Market News Sentiment

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brooks Automation (AZTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.