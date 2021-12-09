16,358 Shares in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Level Four Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. BEAM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $634,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $638,000.

IMCG stock opened at $73.71 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.67. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $58.22 and a 12 month high of $76.39.

