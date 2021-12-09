$174.30 Million in Sales Expected for AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) to post $174.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AnaptysBio’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $269.14 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.90 million. AnaptysBio posted sales of $60.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 190.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AnaptysBio will report full year sales of $166.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $62.20 million to $331.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $46.52 million, with estimates ranging from $20.90 million to $92.25 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AnaptysBio.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.61. AnaptysBio had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 2.17%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ANAB shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

In other news, CEO Hamza Suria sold 36,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $1,184,032.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,941 shares of company stock valued at $2,339,392 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 7,334 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 640.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 137,996 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $31.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.69 and a 200 day moving average of $27.07. The stock has a market cap of $860.18 million, a P/E ratio of 111.68 and a beta of 0.14. AnaptysBio has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $37.89.

AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

