1MillionNFTs Market Cap Tops $126,427.98 (1MIL)

1MillionNFTs (CURRENCY:1MIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 9th. One 1MillionNFTs coin can now be bought for approximately $1.05 or 0.00002181 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, 1MillionNFTs has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar. 1MillionNFTs has a market capitalization of $126,427.98 and $452,262.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00057004 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,141.60 or 0.08572750 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00060488 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.55 or 0.00079797 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,377.35 or 1.00136794 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002845 BTC.

About 1MillionNFTs

1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft

Buying and Selling 1MillionNFTs

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1MillionNFTs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1MillionNFTs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1MillionNFTs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

