$2.52 Billion in Sales Expected for Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) will report sales of $2.52 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Altice USA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.55 billion and the lowest is $2.48 billion. Altice USA reported sales of $2.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full-year sales of $10.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.97 billion to $10.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $10.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.93 billion to $10.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Altice USA.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 87.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Altice USA from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Altice USA from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Altice USA in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Altice USA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.62.

In related news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $49,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.22 per share, with a total value of $103,320.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $312,845 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATUS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,617,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,221,000 after purchasing an additional 502,189 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,208,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 290,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,016,000 after purchasing an additional 54,382 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,405,000 after purchasing an additional 105,034 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 49,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. 54.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ATUS opened at $15.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.43. Altice USA has a 52-week low of $15.48 and a 52-week high of $38.30.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

