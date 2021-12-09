$21.35 Million in Sales Expected for Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) will post sales of $21.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.40 million and the lowest is $21.30 million. Western New England Bancorp reported sales of $21.26 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full-year sales of $84.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $83.70 million to $84.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $82.80 million, with estimates ranging from $81.40 million to $84.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Western New England Bancorp.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 10.09%.

Several research analysts have commented on WNEB shares. Hovde Group raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of WNEB opened at $8.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.63. The company has a market capitalization of $199.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Western New England Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $9.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

In related news, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $57,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 14.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 19.0% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 12,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 16.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 16.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.15% of the company’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

