$23.44 Million in Sales Expected for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) will post $23.44 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.05 million and the highest estimate coming in at $27.20 million. OrganiGram reported sales of $14.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 59.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full-year sales of $104.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $86.30 million to $147.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $150.38 million, with estimates ranging from $112.42 million to $224.32 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for OrganiGram.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of OrganiGram from $5.50 to $5.70 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.99.

NASDAQ:OGI opened at $2.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $620.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.53. OrganiGram has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $6.45.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 61.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 855,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 325,737 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 43.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 820,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 249,774 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 88.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 741,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 347,673 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 1,713.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 741,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 700,795 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 3.1% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 640,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 19,055 shares during the period. 14.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

