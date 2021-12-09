$23.56 Million in Sales Expected for Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) will report $23.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Investar’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.30 million and the highest is $23.81 million. Investar reported sales of $22.83 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investar will report full year sales of $94.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $92.26 million to $96.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $94.65 million, with estimates ranging from $92.00 million to $97.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Investar.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $25.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.56 million. Investar had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 1.57%.

ISTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered Investar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet lowered Investar from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Investar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Investar by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 26,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 12,594 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Investar by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 72,926 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Investar by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 25,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Investar by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 215,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 23,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $450,000. 54.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ISTR opened at $18.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $187.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 0.67. Investar has a 1-year low of $15.66 and a 1-year high of $23.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.75%.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

