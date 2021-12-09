23,161 Shares in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.05% of Ultra Clean at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UCTT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 184.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UCTT opened at $58.65 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $29.92 and a one year high of $65.33.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.53 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 6,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $387,571.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sheri Savage sold 4,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $244,773.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,143,148 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

UCTT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

