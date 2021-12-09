27,138 Shares in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Acquired by Colonial River Wealth Management LLC

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 27,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 20,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,905,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 176,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,127,000 after purchasing an additional 34,181 shares during the period. McNamara Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 23.7% during the third quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 642.8% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 28,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 24,427 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.60. The stock had a trading volume of 235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,041. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $45.18 and a 52 week high of $46.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.