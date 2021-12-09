$28.12 Million in Sales Expected for Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) will report sales of $28.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.25 million. Orrstown Financial Services reported sales of $30.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services will report full-year sales of $114.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $114.26 million to $114.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $111.72 million, with estimates ranging from $108.54 million to $114.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Orrstown Financial Services.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 28.93%. The firm had revenue of $28.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orrstown Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORRF opened at $23.92 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.86. Orrstown Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

In other news, CEO Thomas R. Quinn, Jr. sold 8,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $186,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 82.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 3.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 5.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 319,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,484,000 after purchasing an additional 16,910 shares in the last quarter. 42.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

