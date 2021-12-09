$28.92 Million in Sales Expected for Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) to report $28.92 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Broadwind’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.10 million and the lowest is $28.74 million. Broadwind reported sales of $40.32 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadwind will report full year sales of $148.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $148.35 million to $149.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $171.81 million, with estimates ranging from $169.53 million to $174.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Broadwind.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $40.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.67 million. Broadwind had a net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 15.32%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on BWEN. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Broadwind from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadwind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWEN. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 402.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 50.7% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 217,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 22.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 121,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 22,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 28.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 103,762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BWEN opened at $2.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.20 million, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.41. Broadwind has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $12.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day moving average is $3.51.

Broadwind Company Profile

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

