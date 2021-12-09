$291.73 Million in Sales Expected for Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) to announce $291.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ichor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $295.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $290.00 million. Ichor reported sales of $244.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ichor will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ichor.

Get Ichor alerts:

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Ichor had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 18.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on ICHR. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ichor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $47.80 on Thursday. Ichor has a one year low of $29.55 and a one year high of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 2.18.

In related news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $431,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total transaction of $123,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,120 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ichor by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ichor by 2.9% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ichor by 5.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Ichor by 2.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ichor (ICHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.