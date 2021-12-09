29,696 Shares in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Purchased by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EWJ. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000.

Shares of EWJ opened at $68.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.90. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $65.20 and a 12-month high of $74.12.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

