31,807 Shares in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Bought by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 31,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,000. WBH Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of FMB opened at $56.94 on Thursday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $55.99 and a 12-month high of $57.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.74 and its 200 day moving average is $57.16.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd.

