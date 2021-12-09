36,300 Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Purchased by Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd

Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,922,000. CrowdStrike makes up 3.1% of Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRWD. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 223.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,219 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 48.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,903,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892,008 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 45.0% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,947,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,849,000 after purchasing an additional 914,678 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 32,464.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 802,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,731,000 after purchasing an additional 800,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 125.5% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,014,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,905,000 after purchasing an additional 564,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. DA Davidson raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $339.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.96.

In other news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total value of $1,331,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 1,005 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $205,964.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 163,296 shares of company stock valued at $41,929,288. 8.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRWD stock opened at $209.18 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $255.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.53 and a beta of 1.43. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.89 and a 52-week high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

