$39.97 Million in Sales Expected for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) This Quarter

Analysts expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) to announce $39.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $43.44 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $36.50 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust reported sales of $34.37 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will report full year sales of $165.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $159.60 million to $171.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $146.09 million, with estimates ranging from $141.20 million to $150.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 51.29% and a return on equity of 11.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on KREF. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.08.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 19.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,558,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,379,000 after buying an additional 1,063,809 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 23.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,836,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,987,000 after buying an additional 726,411 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 0.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,382,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,528,000 after buying an additional 22,227 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 6.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,111,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,524,000 after buying an additional 63,297 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 8.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 817,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,688,000 after buying an additional 61,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $21.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 540.30 and a quick ratio of 540.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.70. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $23.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.75%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.