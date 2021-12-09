$39.97 Million in Sales Expected for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) will post sales of $39.97 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $43.44 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $36.50 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust posted sales of $34.37 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will report full-year sales of $165.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $159.60 million to $171.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $146.09 million, with estimates ranging from $141.20 million to $150.98 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 51.29% and a return on equity of 11.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on KREF. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.08.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 19.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,558,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,379,000 after buying an additional 1,063,809 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 23.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,836,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,987,000 after buying an additional 726,411 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 0.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,382,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,528,000 after buying an additional 22,227 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 6.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,111,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,524,000 after buying an additional 63,297 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 8.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 817,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,688,000 after buying an additional 61,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KREF opened at $21.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 540.30 and a quick ratio of 540.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.70. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $23.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.75%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

