3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,228 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 12,618 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.08% of 3D Systems worth $4,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in 3D Systems by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in 3D Systems by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 311,845 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $12,464,000 after purchasing an additional 43,670 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in 3D Systems by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 163,883 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 38,711 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in 3D Systems by 271.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 100,504 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 73,445 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in 3D Systems by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 44,179 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 19,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $143,057.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total transaction of $114,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,863 shares of company stock worth $464,577. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DDD. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3D Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Shares of DDD stock opened at $23.55 on Thursday. 3D Systems Co. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $56.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.17.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. 3D Systems had a net margin of 48.39% and a return on equity of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $156.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

