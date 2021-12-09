3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

3i Infrastructure plc (LON:3IN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 341 ($4.52). 3i Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 339 ($4.50), with a volume of 629,073 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.64) price target on shares of 3i Infrastructure in a report on Friday, October 15th.

The stock has a market cap of £3.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13. The company has a current ratio of 19.95, a quick ratio of 19.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 327.34.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be issued a GBX 5.23 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from 3i Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $4.90. 3i Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.98%.

3i Infrastructure Company Profile (LON:3IN)

3i Infrastructure plc is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments. The firm invests in early stage assets, mature assets, middle markets, mid venture, acquisitions, and projects and privatizations undergoing a period of operational ramp-up. It may invest in junior or mezzanine debt in infrastructure businesses or assets.

