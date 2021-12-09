$406.81 Million in Sales Expected for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) to announce $406.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Nutanix’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $410.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $405.00 million. Nutanix posted sales of $346.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full year sales of $1.62 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nutanix.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $378.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.88) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NTNX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.91.

In other Nutanix news, CFO Duston Williams sold 43,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $1,617,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 3,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $138,868.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,412.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,044 shares of company stock worth $6,792,459 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTNX. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the second quarter worth $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 3,822.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 20.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the third quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 241.9% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $34.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.59. Nutanix has a 12-month low of $25.15 and a 12-month high of $44.50.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

