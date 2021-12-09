42,050 Shares in iShares MSCI Peru ETF (NYSEARCA:EPU) Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Peru ETF (NYSEARCA:EPU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 42,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.17% of iShares MSCI Peru ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EPU. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Peru ETF by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 225,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,556,000 after acquiring an additional 127,498 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Peru ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,261,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Peru ETF by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 10,809 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Peru ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Peru ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000.

EPU opened at $28.91 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Peru ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.88 and a fifty-two week high of $39.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.04 and a 200-day moving average of $28.47.

