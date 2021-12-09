$46.37 Million in Sales Expected for AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) This Quarter

Analysts expect that AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) will post $46.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AC Immune’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.08 million and the highest estimate coming in at $89.65 million. AC Immune reported sales of $1.05 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4,316.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AC Immune will report full-year sales of $46.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 million to $89.98 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $103.07 million, with estimates ranging from $95.48 million to $110.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AC Immune.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AC Immune in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACIU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of AC Immune by 10,327.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of AC Immune by 320.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of AC Immune by 569.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of AC Immune by 221.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of AC Immune by 5,889.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 6,950 shares in the last quarter. 36.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACIU opened at $5.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.11 and a 200 day moving average of $6.80. AC Immune has a fifty-two week low of $4.68 and a fifty-two week high of $12.61.

AC Immune SA engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

