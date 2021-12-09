$48.30 Million in Sales Expected for Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) to report $48.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $47.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $48.80 million. Mesa Laboratories reported sales of $34.17 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full year sales of $174.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $173.50 million to $175.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $224.50 million, with estimates ranging from $221.00 million to $228.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mesa Laboratories.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.60. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $35.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.95 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MLAB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $344.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, Director John James Sullivan sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.48, for a total value of $380,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Sakys sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.21, for a total value of $378,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,651.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,460 shares of company stock worth $4,112,064. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 932,272 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $252,804,000 after acquiring an additional 114,355 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 514,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $155,601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,922 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,921 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 157,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 137,140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,466,000 after purchasing an additional 12,951 shares in the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLAB opened at $324.00 on Thursday. Mesa Laboratories has a 52 week low of $232.88 and a 52 week high of $328.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 11.13 and a quick ratio of 10.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $311.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 348.39 and a beta of 0.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.82%.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

