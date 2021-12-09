$518.10 Million in Sales Expected for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) to announce sales of $518.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $501.08 million and the highest is $527.71 million. Invitation Homes reported sales of $464.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full-year sales of $1.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Invitation Homes.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $509.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Invitation Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on INVH shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Invitation Homes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.82.

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $43.28 on Thursday. Invitation Homes has a 52 week low of $27.43 and a 52 week high of $43.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a PE ratio of 96.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,372,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,923,000 after purchasing an additional 67,726 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.1% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 43,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invitation Homes by 12.1% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,075,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,881,000 after purchasing an additional 331,736 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Invitation Homes by 25.9% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

