$56.34 Million in Sales Expected for Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) will announce $56.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $58.40 million and the lowest is $53.28 million. Myovant Sciences reported sales of $1.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,982.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full-year sales of $229.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $215.95 million to $241.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $418.63 million, with estimates ranging from $392.35 million to $468.74 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Myovant Sciences.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.11. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.75) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MYOV shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Myovant Sciences in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Myovant Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of MYOV opened at $16.33 on Thursday. Myovant Sciences has a 1 year low of $13.91 and a 1 year high of $30.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 2.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.61.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 6,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $144,227.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $38,175.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 447,246 shares of company stock worth $10,233,078 and sold 19,087 shares worth $428,638. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 211.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 186.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

Earnings History and Estimates for Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV)

