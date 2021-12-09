$6.53 Million in Sales Expected for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) to announce $6.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Li-Cycle’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.95 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.10 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Li-Cycle will report full-year sales of $8.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.80 million to $10.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $57.06 million, with estimates ranging from $41.60 million to $68.99 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Li-Cycle.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($2.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.42) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $1.71 million during the quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LICY. Cowen began coverage on Li-Cycle in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Li-Cycle in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on Li-Cycle in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Li-Cycle in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Li-Cycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Li-Cycle has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LICY. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Li-Cycle in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,500,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Li-Cycle in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,101,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the third quarter worth approximately $19,890,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the third quarter worth approximately $17,280,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the third quarter worth approximately $11,936,000.

NYSE:LICY opened at $12.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.10. Li-Cycle has a 1-year low of $7.69 and a 1-year high of $15.74.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

