$60.43 Million in Sales Expected for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) to report $60.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $59.34 million and the highest estimate coming in at $61.89 million. Independence Realty Trust posted sales of $54.09 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $232.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $230.31 million to $235.23 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $251.78 million, with estimates ranging from $245.13 million to $259.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Independence Realty Trust.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 12.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, November 15th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $37,527,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,366,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,804,000 after buying an additional 101,825 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 453,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,233,000 after buying an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 116,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 30,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IRT opened at $25.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.65. Independence Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.88 and a 52 week high of $25.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.79, a PEG ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 165.52%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

