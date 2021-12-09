61,236 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP) Bought by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 61,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,000. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September accounts for approximately 0.8% of BCS Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. BCS Wealth Management owned about 0.62% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 1,352.6% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 361,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,660,000 after purchasing an additional 336,808 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 3,023.6% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 340,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,788,000 after purchasing an additional 329,658 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the second quarter valued at about $3,362,000. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter valued at about $3,133,000. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter valued at about $1,568,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PSEP opened at $30.19 on Thursday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September has a 1 year low of $27.48 and a 1 year high of $30.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.61.

