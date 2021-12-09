888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.00

888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.00 and traded as low as $4.19. 888 shares last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 850 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 888 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 888 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

