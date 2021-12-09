$9.06 Million in Sales Expected for CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) This Quarter

Analysts expect CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) to post sales of $9.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.81 million and the highest estimate coming in at $9.30 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $4.82 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 88%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $30.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.82 million to $30.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $43.49 million, with estimates ranging from $42.08 million to $44.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CASI Pharmaceuticals.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 49.87% and a negative net margin of 175.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CASI. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

In other news, CEO Wei-Wu He purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $198,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 24.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CASI. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

CASI stock opened at $0.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $122.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.30. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $3.90.

CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

