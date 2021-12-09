$9.67 Million in Sales Expected for LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) will post sales of $9.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for LightPath Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.74 million and the lowest is $9.60 million. LightPath Technologies posted sales of $9.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will report full-year sales of $40.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $39.63 million to $40.52 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $46.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for LightPath Technologies.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.79 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on LightPath Technologies from $2.80 to $3.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.53.

Shares of LightPath Technologies stock opened at $2.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 1.28. LightPath Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $5.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in LightPath Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in LightPath Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in LightPath Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in LightPath Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

