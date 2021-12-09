$95.37 Million in Sales Expected for Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) will report $95.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $97.74 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $93.00 million. Hamilton Lane posted sales of $84.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full year sales of $365.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $354.10 million to $373.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $431.25 million, with estimates ranging from $409.20 million to $470.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hamilton Lane.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.41. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 42.25% and a return on equity of 64.01%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

In related news, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 11,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total value of $966,631.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 14,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,243,063.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Juan Delgado-Moreira sold 61,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total transaction of $5,205,855.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,227,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,329,383.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLNE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,661,000 after acquiring an additional 9,906 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 1,542.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 72,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 67,879 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 3rd quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 413.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares during the period. 97.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hamilton Lane stock opened at $108.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Hamilton Lane has a 1 year low of $72.09 and a 1 year high of $116.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.73%.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

