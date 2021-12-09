96,931 Shares in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Acquired by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 96,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,460,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTAI. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 159.3% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 34,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 21,398 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 135.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,483,000 after buying an additional 59,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.14% of the company’s stock.

FTAI has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

Shares of FTAI opened at $24.05 on Thursday. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $34.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.23 and a 200 day moving average of $27.73.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.47). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 39.63%. The firm had revenue of $135.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently -67.35%.

In related news, Director Martin Tuchman purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $2,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

