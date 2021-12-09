$978.50 Million in Sales Expected for Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) to post $978.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Core & Main’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $980.00 million and the lowest is $976.99 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Core & Main will report full-year sales of $4.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.33 billion to $4.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.82 billion to $5.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Core & Main.
Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Core & Main’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Core & Main in the third quarter worth about $3,365,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Core & Main in the third quarter worth about $1,538,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Core & Main in the third quarter worth about $375,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Core & Main in the third quarter worth about $140,826,000. Finally, Motive Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Core & Main in the third quarter worth about $271,000. 0.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of CNM stock opened at $28.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.03. Core & Main has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $31.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.20.
About Core & Main
Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.
