9,950 Shares in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Acquired by Colonial River Wealth Management LLC

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,000. General Dynamics makes up approximately 1.4% of Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. DDD Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 58,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,493,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $4,340,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Columbus Macro LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 9,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GD traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $198.89. 513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,071,646. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $144.50 and a 1 year high of $210.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $200.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.38.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 40.86%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.91.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

