A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Hits New 52-Week High at $16.37

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.37 and last traded at $16.30, with a volume of 88056 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.20.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMKBY shares. Danske upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. AlphaValue raised shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. DNB Markets raised shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $65.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.51.

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.

