AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Members Capital Advisors Inc.

Members Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the quarter. Members Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 79.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,643,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,708,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370,931 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $515,938,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in AbbVie by 239.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,445,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,209 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $267,606,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,002,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $123.36. 95,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,808,130. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.55 and a 1-year high of $122.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.05. The firm has a market cap of $218.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.69.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

