Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abcam from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Abcam in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded Abcam to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCM opened at $23.11 on Thursday. Abcam has a 1-year low of $17.14 and a 1-year high of $24.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.92.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in Abcam by 334.2% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 108,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 83,303 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Abcam by 171,447.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 145,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 145,730 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Abcam by 529.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 461,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,780,000 after purchasing an additional 387,868 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abcam by 1,909.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 32,236 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abcam in the second quarter valued at about $11,527,000. Institutional investors own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

