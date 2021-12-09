Aberforth Split Level Trust plc (LON:ASIT) Insider Graham Menzies Buys 130,750 Shares

Aberforth Split Level Trust plc (LON:ASIT) insider Graham Menzies bought 130,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.06) per share, for a total transaction of £104,600 ($138,708.39).

ASIT stock opened at GBX 79.60 ($1.06) on Thursday. Aberforth Split Level Trust plc has a one year low of GBX 57 ($0.76) and a one year high of GBX 92.78 ($1.23). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 81.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 84.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £151.44 million and a PE ratio of -28.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.11.

Aberforth Split Level Trust Company Profile

In November 2003, Shareholders of Aberforth Split Level Trust plc (Trust) approved the voluntary liquidation of the Trust. Aberforth Split Level Trust plc operates as an investment trust company. It invests in a diversified portfolio of small UK quoted companies. The Trust's portfolio comprises investments in resources basic industries, general industrials, consumer goods, services, utilities, information technology, and financial sectors.

