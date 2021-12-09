ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) to announce $1.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.68 billion. ABM Industries reported sales of $1.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, December 15th.

On average, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full-year sales of $6.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.10 billion to $6.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.45 billion to $7.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ABM Industries.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

In other news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 3,092 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $139,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $74,016.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in ABM Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,390,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,000,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,051,000 after buying an additional 28,307 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 34,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 76,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after buying an additional 38,473 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABM opened at $45.93 on Thursday. ABM Industries has a 52 week low of $36.31 and a 52 week high of $55.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.53.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ABM Industries (ABM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.