Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.75 and last traded at $10.89. Approximately 1,256 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 284,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.49.

ABSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Absci in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Absci in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Absci from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Absci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Absci in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Absci presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.80.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.09. The company has a current ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 million. Absci had a negative net margin of 1,332.67% and a negative return on equity of 263.71%. As a group, analysts predict that Absci Corp will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Casdin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Absci in the third quarter valued at about $89,767,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Absci in the third quarter worth about $21,629,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Absci in the third quarter worth about $21,626,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Absci in the third quarter worth about $17,175,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Absci in the third quarter worth about $7,345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Absci Company Profile

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

