Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 349.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,382 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 244.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,277,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,099,000 after buying an additional 8,002,911 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 109.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,807,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040,145 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 86.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,898,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,299 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,107.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,706,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,102 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 210.3% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,675,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,845 shares during the period. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $43.36 on Thursday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.71 and a fifty-two week high of $51.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.19.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.92. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 48.08%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 18,645,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total value of $811,456,599.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather A. Davis sold 4,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $201,552.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,939,366 shares of company stock worth $825,694,983. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.64.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO).

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.