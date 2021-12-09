Accenture (ACN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, December 16th. Analysts expect Accenture to post earnings of $2.62 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Accenture to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ACN opened at $374.53 on Thursday. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $241.73 and a fifty-two week high of $374.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.76 billion, a PE ratio of 40.93, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $353.54 and its 200-day moving average is $327.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.40%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Accenture stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.59.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

