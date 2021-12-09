Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Position Reduced by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC cut its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,521 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for 1.6% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $19,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter worth approximately $836,581,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 9.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,619,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,098 shares in the last quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter worth approximately $141,343,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter worth approximately $115,630,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter worth approximately $127,025,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACN. Barclays increased their price objective on Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.59.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.47, for a total value of $640,576.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $3.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $371.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,234. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $353.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $327.38. Accenture plc has a one year low of $241.73 and a one year high of $374.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.14.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.40%.

Accenture declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

