Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 602,669 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,425 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up 1.7% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Accenture worth $192,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Accenture by 750.0% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 456.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ACN traded down $2.53 on Thursday, hitting $372.00. The stock had a trading volume of 12,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,234. The stock has a market cap of $235.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.14. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $241.73 and a 1 year high of $374.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $353.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $327.38.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.40%.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $1,984,956.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.47, for a total transaction of $640,576.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.59.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

