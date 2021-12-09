Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.09.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Accolade from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Accolade from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Accolade from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Accolade in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Accolade from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th.
ACCD stock opened at $26.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.83. Accolade has a one year low of $23.51 and a one year high of $65.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Accolade by 0.6% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 52,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Accolade by 3.1% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 10,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Accolade by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accolade during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in Accolade during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.
Accolade Company Profile
Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.
