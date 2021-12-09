Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.09.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Accolade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accolade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Accolade from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Accolade from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Accolade from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of ACCD opened at $26.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Accolade has a 1-year low of $23.51 and a 1-year high of $65.25.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $73.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.37 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 18.95% and a negative net margin of 57.44%. The company’s revenue was up 99.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accolade will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Accolade by 0.6% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 52,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Accolade by 3.1% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 10,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Accolade by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accolade in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in Accolade during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

